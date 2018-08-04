× Hit-and-run on I-45 leaves man in serious condition, police say

HOUSTON — A motorcycle rider was clipped by another driver and crashed on I-45 near downtown Friday night, police said.

The victim was driving on the freeway near Allen Parkway when a white truck bumped his bike causing him to lose control and crash into the plastic barrels at the Allen Parkway exit.

According to police, the accident caused him to be thrown off his motorcycle and he was laying in the freeway when they arrived. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said, the driver of the truck never stopped and is still at large.