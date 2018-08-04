× HPD: 2 injured as car fails to stop, slams into an 18 wheeler

HOUSTON — A car allegedly failed to stop when it slammed into an 18-wheeler in Spring Branch Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3a.m., a semi was crossing Blankenship Dr. onto Kempwood Dr. when a car failed to stop.

When Houston police arrived, they found the car pinned under the big rig. The Houston Fire Department was then called to help free the two people from the wreckage.

The male driver and the female passenger were taken to the hospital with cuts and minor injuries in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

HPD will investigate to determine if alcohol was involved.