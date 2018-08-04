× HPD: Thieves use forklift in failed smash-in-grab attempt to steal ATM

HOUSTON — A group of men tried to steal an ATM with a forklift, but their mission failed early Saturday.

Houston police were called to the Comerica Bank in the 2200 block of Mangum Rd. at Dacoma St.

As police pulled up, there were six men caught in the act smashing the ATM. The men allegedly stole a forklift from a business in the area and drove it to the bank and attempted to break into the machine.

HPD surrounded the parking lot and arrested all six suspects taking them into custody.

There was no money taken from the machine, according to police.