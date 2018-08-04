× OCSD: 3 Marines Stabbed During Fight in San Clemente

San Clemente, CA (KTLA) — Three Marines were transported to a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in San Clemente early Saturday, officials said.

Authorities received a call just after 1 a.m. about three people involved in a fight in a parking lot between Avenida Granada and Avenida Victoria, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw said.

The agency initially said that the Marines were trying to break up a fight, but a spokesperson later told KTLA that they were involved in a confrontation against two men and a woman.

One of the men stabbed all three Marines, a 23-year-old and two 21-year-olds, who were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect and his two friends were at a hospital, where they were detained, the agency added. Earlier, authorities said the perpetrators were on the loose.

The incident happened near a bar, where witness Eric Clavelle said the scene could get rowdy.