× Astros place Lance McCullers on 10-day DL; controversial pitcher Roberto Osuna takes roster spot

LOS ANGELES – The Houston Astros placed pitcher Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list after he strained his right elbow while pitching to the Dodgers on Saturday night.

Recently acquired pitcher Roberto Osuna will take the place of McCullers on the roster. Osuna was recently reinstated to MLB after serving a 75-game suspension for domestic violence.

The Astros released another statement regarding Osuna:

On August 4th, Roberto Osuna willfully and successfully completed his MLB domestic violence program requirements. Because of the ongoing legal proceedings, very little can be said about the incident itself or the case involving Roberto. Our decision to acquire Roberto was based on the entirety of information that we gathered during our extensive evaluation. That included as much information as we could gather about the specific incident and the charges that were filed but it also included as much information as we could gather about his actions before and after the incident, as well as his personal reputation among his former teammates and coaches. The information regarding this specific incident weighed heavily on our decision but when evaluating the entirety of the information, we felt that Roberto deserved a second chance. We are now focused on ensuring that Roberto makes a positive impact off the field while he is a member of the Houston Astros. We are providing Roberto with the benefit of a great clubhouse and organization as a supportive environment for this fresh start. We welcome being held accountable for all of our personnel decisions. Time will tell which ones were right and wrong. We believe that Roberto will not let us down. If there is any type of issue in the future, we will take immediate and decisive action – it will not be tolerated.