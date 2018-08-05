× Body of missing boater recovered by Coast Guard near Moses Lake

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The body of a missing boater was recovered from the waters near Moses Lake Saturday evening.

The Coast Guard had been searching for a man who had reportedly fallen overboard from a 22-foot recreational boat. It was reported that he was not wearing a lifejacket.

A body matching the description of a 40-year-old man was found around 6 p.m. The Coast Guard was assisted in the search by Texas EquuSearch, State of Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas City Fire Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Galveston Police Department.

Commander Jarod Toczko the search and rescue mission coordinator of Sector Houston-Galveston said, “While I am extremely saddened by the fact that we did not achieve our desired outcome in this search, I am encouraged by the coordinated and comprehensive efforts of our interagency first responder team.” “My deepest and sincerest condolences go out to the family during this very difficult time.”