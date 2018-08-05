Dad charged with stabbing and killing two children in SW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The father accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter and his 8-year-old son has been charged with capital murder for their deaths.

Jean Pierre Ndossoka, 62, was found inside his vehicle in Pasadena around 1 a.m. Sunday. Houston police said he suffered a non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Ndossoka has been charged with two counts of capital murder under 10 years old.

The kids bodies were discovered inside Ndossoka's apartment at a complex on Fondren Rd. in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Ndossoka and his wife are separated. HPD Assistant Chief Wedy Baimbridge says, "He (Ndossoka) called the mom after she had dropped them off earlier for visitation. Dad is living (t)here, mom is living away, and he called her and told her he killed her kids."