HPD: Man fatally shot after argument at SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — An argument turned deadly when a man was shot outside a southwest Houston restaurant Saturday night.

The Houston Police Department was called to the La Union Restaurant in the 9500 block of Wilcrest Dr. around 7:30p.m.

When police arrived, there was a man lying in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said there was some sort of an argument inside the restaurant while the victim was there to pick up his to-go order of food.

Police tell us they have three suspects who remain at large at this time.