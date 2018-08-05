× HPD: Man shot multiple times dies trying to drive himself to hospital

HOUSTON — A man died after he was shot multiple times and tried driving himself to the hospital early Sunday in southwest Houston.

Houston police were called to the Victorian Apartments in the 9400 block of Coventry Square Dr. at Bissonnet St. around 2:30a.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex and allegedly drove to the corner of Cook Road and Shannon Hills Dr.

The paramedics were called to that location and they took him to the hospital where he died.

There was a standoff later Sunday morning when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment. He was taken in for questioning. Police said he was a person of interest and they don’t know what his involvement is in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.