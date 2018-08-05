Man shot in face after an argument in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the face after an argument in southeast Houston Sunday morning.
Houston police say they responded to a call around 12:30a.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway St. near Hobby Airport.
When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his cheek.
According to police, the victim had an argument with a group of men in a nearby apartment complex. He then drove himself to a convenience store.
He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
No suspects have been located, police said.