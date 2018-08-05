× Man shot in face after an argument in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the face after an argument in southeast Houston Sunday morning.

Houston police say they responded to a call around 12:30a.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway St. near Hobby Airport.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his cheek.

According to police, the victim had an argument with a group of men in a nearby apartment complex. He then drove himself to a convenience store.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No suspects have been located, police said.