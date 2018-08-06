11-year-old female rapper from Houston gets record label deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA - From the 'H' to the A-T-L, Texas breeds another shining music star. Houston native and 11-year-old rapper -- Alaya High, aka 'Lay Lay' -- is making a name for herself in Atlanta.

She posted on Instagram, "it's official!!! I am the youngest female rap artist to sign a record deal."

Empire Distribution scooped up the young talent after several videos of her freestyling went viral on social media. 'Lay Lay' has racked up more than one million views on Instagram and nearly 300,000 followers.

Besides working on her single, she's been on the grind in another kind of studio, practicing her dance moves, and shooting a music video. Watch out y'all. Sounds like Lay-Lay is bout to slay!