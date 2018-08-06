22-year-old man found shot to death in bedroom of south Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found shot to death at a home in the South Side area over the weekend.

Officers were performing a welfare check in the 3600 block of Noah Street when they found the victim around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots earlier in the morning. A relative of a person living at the residence entered the house and found the victim on the floor of a bedroom.

The man appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

At this time, there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.