70-year-old man with dementia reported missing in SW Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — A 70-year-old man suffering from dementia has been reported missing near the Winchester area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Nathaniel Lewis was last seen in the 6100 block of W. Orem Drive. He was wearing a gray shirt and black slacks. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Police said Lewis also battles with paranoia and anxiety.

If you have seen Lewis or have information that could lead to his whereabouts, please call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.