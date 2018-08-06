HOUSTON — Grego shares his personal experience with one of parenthood's most bittersweet moments: sending your child away for college.
Closing Comments: Grego talks about sending his daughter off to college
-
Closing Comments: The ‘Damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ issue of teen graduation party drinking
-
Closing Comments: President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un
-
Closing Comments: Parenting is a contact sport
-
Closing Comments: Simple Solutions
-
Closing Comments: Social media users react to child immigrants being separated from parents
-
-
Closing Comments: Enough is enough! Time to step up our defenses to protect our children
-
Closing Comments: Separating truth from spin on immigration debate
-
Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!
-
Closing Comments: Open invitation to join Grego for discussion on effects of music
-
Closing Comments: Adrian Peterson visits NewsFix
-
-
Closing Comments: Kanye, Kan-YES!
-
Closing Comments: Let us not forget what Memorial Day is really about
-
Closing Comments: Can’t go back