FBCSO: 2 dead after 5 car pileup on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in west Houston Sunday.

Deputies responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 36.

According to deputies, a Ford Explorer and a pickup truck were traveling along the highway when one of the vehicles crossed into the middle lane and collided head-on into the driver’s side of the other vehicle. Another pickup truck tried to avoid the crash by slamming on his brakes, causing an SUV to rear-end him and a car to rear-end the SUV.

The two men in the first accident involving the Ford Explorer and the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers involved in the second accident were not injured.

The medical examiner is working to determine if alcohol was a factor, deputies said.