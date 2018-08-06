Felon shoots himself in foot, tries to cauterize wound with hot nail

KING COUNTY -- Police have arrested a seven-time convicted felon that has been on the run for 3 weeks throughout King County.
Justin Udui, 29 was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespass 1st degree. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up to court.
Deputies say on Mar.15, 2018, they responded to a 911 call from the Motel 6 in SeaTac where a guest complained a bullet had been fired through the roof of their room. Officers checked the hotel room above them and found a bullet hole in the floor. A woman there told officers she and her boyfriend had rented it so she could take photos for her prostitution business. They had been arguing all day until it escalated into a physical altercation with her boyfriend holding a .410 shotgun with a sawed-off barrel with black tape over the handle.
The woman told officers an unknown man later identified as Udui took the shotgun away from her boyfriend. According to the probable cause documents, when Udui attempted to put the shotgun in his pants, it went off and shot him in the foot.
“As he was trying to put the shotgun in his pants for some reason, the trigger went off and he shot himself in the foot," said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.
Three weeks later, a DOC officer located and arrested him Udui was taken to Highline hospital for a serious infection in his foot. Officers heard him tell the nurse that he had tried to cauterize the wound with a hot nail and it had been getting worse.
"When I leaned against the wall, it went off. It had a hair trigger or something. It was all rickety or something. That's when it went off and I was like, 'Oh F*** you know,'" the officer heard Udi saying.