Felon shoots himself in foot, tries to cauterize wound with hot nail

KING COUNTY -- Police have arrested a seven-time convicted felon that has been on the run for 3 weeks throughout King County.

Justin Udui, 29 was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespass 1st degree. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up to court.

Deputies say on Mar.15, 2018, they responded to a 911 call from the Motel 6 in SeaTac where a guest complained a bullet had been fired through the roof of their room. Officers checked the hotel room above them and found a bullet hole in the floor. A woman there told officers she and her boyfriend had rented it so she could take photos for her prostitution business. They had been arguing all day until it escalated into a physical altercation with her boyfriend holding a .410 shotgun with a sawed-off barrel with black tape over the handle.