HPD: Man arrested, accused of selling liquor to Atascocita teens killed in DWI crash

HOUSTON—The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission will hold a press conference Monday, to announce the arrest of a man for his role in the drunk driving deaths of Atascocita High School Students Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez.

According to the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission, Gumaro Munoz Campos is accused of selling the liquor to the teens and is being charged with a liquor violation.

Gomez and Robison were sitting in the back seat when the car that they were riding in crashed into a tree. The teens — both only 16 years old — sustained fatal injuries.

Jagger Clayton Smith, 17, was driving. He’s now charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Smith allegedly admitted to authorities that he downed an entire bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 before getting behind the wheel that fateful night.