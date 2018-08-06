Local Lego artist creates masterpieces of James Harden, Jose Altuve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Lego artist Joseph Kraham of South Woodlands Art Gallery sets the stack high when it comes to playing with popular plastic blocks.

The Houston artist is building blocks in a league of own. He's painting individual Lego pieces to create unforgettable masterpieces.

Kraham's technique is one like no other. When hand painting the Legos, he's able to create 400 colors that's not included in store-bought Lego sets.

Check out the video above to see how he was able to highlight the MVPs of H-Town.