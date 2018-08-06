Police officers’ dramatic burning car rescue caught on body cam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA — Hot-lanta heroes! That's our new nickname for a pair of Georgia cops after their quick response to a car fire. The driver escaped, but dramatic body cam video shows the officers rescuing the passenger.

Atlanta police say the car caught fire around 4 a.m. after hitting a metal utility pole. Several folks nearby the fiery crash tried to pull the people to safety, but the guy in the front seat was stuck.

In the heat of the moment, even the officers had a heck-of-a-time trying to pry the door open. But, they never gave up. At one point, they tried to just put out the fire with an extinguisher.

Ultimately, the hot cops managed to pull him out through the rear door. Both victims were injured and rushed to the hospital, but they're expected to survive. One of the officers got a little scraped up, too, but he's okay.

Meanwhile, the duo is being praised, big-time. The Atlanta Police Department issued a statement saying it is "extremely proud" of the responding officers.

And why not? Everyone gets fired up for heroes, right?

