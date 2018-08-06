Police release new details as search for missing Baytown police officer continues

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing police officer.

John Stewart Beasley, 46, has been missing since 3:30 p.m., Thursday from his residence in the 1800 block of Parker Place Drive, in the Plantation Subdivision in the Cove, Texas area.

According to deputies, Beasley’s son came home around 4:15 p.m. and could not find his dad. He immediately called around to his dad’s police friends to try and locate him. The friends conducted a short search but came up empty-handed.

Around 8:47 p.m. Beasley’s wife contacted the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, who brought in two dog teams and the Baytown Police Department to start a formal investigation.

Police recovered surveillance video that shows Beasley arriving at his home around 12 noon on Thursday, which gave police reason to believe that Beasley walked out of his back door into the woods behind his home. During the search of the wooded area surrounding Beasley’s home, canine officers located Beasley’s cell phone on the ground with the battery removed.

Deputies said that the activity leading up to the disappearance of the 23-year veteran officer is uncharacteristic for him, but they do not believe that foul play is a factor at this time.

“I do as the sheriff I think he’s alive,” said Chambers County Sheriff, Brian Hawthorne. “I know Stewart, these men know Stewart this, is very uncharacteristic for he is a good professional police officer.”

The sheriff’s department is asking the public to notify them if they see anything that may look out of place in the area.

“Keep your eyes open if they see anything call us if anybody knows anything about where he could possibly be p[pick up the phone and call us. A lot of the times people think what they may know is very small and insignificant but that small piece of information can be very significant to an investigation,” said Bayton Police Department Lieutenant, Steve Doris.

Beasley is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Beasley has green eyes, blonde hair and a teal blue colored tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder.

He was believed to be wearing a gray pullover t-shirt, khaki colored cargo pants and black hiking type shoes.

The public is asked that if anyone has any information concerning this matter that they immediately contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.