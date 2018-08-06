× Suspect wanted after argument turns into fatal shooting in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument in northwest Harris County.

Logan Thomas Sheffield is accused of allegedly shooting Chalyn Stewart, 25, at the Meadowlands Apartments in the 12400 block of Steepleway Boulevard on July 28.

According to police, Sheffield and Stewart were arguing for unknown reasons when Sheffield pulled out a gun and shot Stewart in the torso.

Stewart was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sheffield is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspect Sheffield is urged to call the HCSO at 713-221-6000.