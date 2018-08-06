Suspect charged in murderous crime spree across NW Houston indicted on third capital murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A man accused of killing three people received an additional murder charge Monday following a probable cause hearing at the Harris County courthouse.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with third degree capital murder in the death of Allie Nicole Barrow, 28.

Prosecutor John Wakefield said Rodriguez was captured on surveillance video using Barrow's debit card at a Walmart and a Chevron store prior to her death. The medical examiner also determined that the bullet wound to Barrow's head was a contact wound, meaning that the shooter had the gun pressed against her skin at the time the gun was fired, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

The judge found the new information probable cause to charge Rodriguez and to hold him without bond.

"In Harris County, we get an arraignment setting once he's indicted," Rodriguez's Attorney Anthony Osso said. "But we'll enter the plea for him, and obviously, the initial plea will be not guilty."

Osso said the team is still looking at the defendant's medical history.

Rodriguez is expected back in court next month.

Police said the suspect's crime spree started with a home invasion in the 1200 block of Foxburo Drive in northwest Harris County on July 9. The elderly husband and his wife both survived, but Gonzalez's other crimes grew increasingly violent.

The first murder victim — Pamela Johnson — was found dead at her home Friday in the 12500 block of Bent Pine Drive. Investigators said Johnson’s family requested a welfare check because they hadn't heard from the 62-year-old since July 10. Johnson's 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser was missing and began to search for it.

Johnson's vehicle was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall on July 14, after being reported by a resident. Investigators reviewed the mall surveillance cameras, which showed a person of interest pulling up in the car and then abandoning it in the parking lot.

Later on the same evening around 7 o'clock, Houston police responded to a Mattress Firm in the 7500 block of W. FM 1960 after the store’s manager reported finding an employee shot to death in the back office. Medical examiners identified the victim as Allie Nicole Barrow, 28.

The violent crime spree continued into the early morning hours, and at 3:30 a.m. Monday, HPD said a METROLift driver was shot at a gas station in the 2900 block of Quitman near the Eastex Freeway. A clerk heard the shots, then ran outside and found the injured bus driver, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified a third murder victim, Edward Magana, 57. He was found dead at a Mattress One in the 4400 block of the North Freeway around 2:25 p.m. Monday. Investigators said Rodriguez shot Magana and then left the store in the victim's car, a gray Nissan Sentra.

After the tip call was made, a deputy in the area responded quickly, locating the Nissan in the area of Tower Oaks and Jones streets, and a chase began.

The pursuit lasted about 14 minutes, ending around 6:56 a.m. in the 12100 block of Wortham Lane near Eldridge Parkway and Fallbrook.

When Rodriguez was finally arrested, police say he was armed and driving a stolen car. However, he was taken into custody without incident.