VIDEO: Women swiftly steal $1,200 of Yeti coolers from Indianapolis hardware store

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have accused two women of lifting more than $1,200 worth of Yeti coolers from a hardware store in Indianapolis. The whole caper was reportedly caught on camera— and it all went down in just three minutes!

In the video, these smooth criminals look through various coolers, they snatch them up and then calmly and coolly walk right out the front door with the stolen goods. Once they're out the door, a store employee chases the alleged thieves until they pepper spray her!

"But seeing somebody that would so easily, without any thought, was able to just hurt somebody, that's got to be stopped," Sullivan Hardware & Garden owner Pat Sullivan said. "We really want to catch them. Well, one. The Grab-and-Go, it's a lot of money — I mean, it was about $1,200 worth of coolers."

The suspects could face felony theft charges if police catch up with them. They'll definitely get to chill, but in a different kind of cooler!