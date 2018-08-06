Week in Music: Lucinda Williams with Steve Earl, Miranda Lambert, Godsmack

HOUSTON — You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!
Tuesday, August 7
Lucinda Williams with Steve Earl & Dwight Yokem at White Oak Music Hall
Friday, August 10
Jeff Lynnes Elo at Toyota Center
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town at The Woodlands Pavillion
Saturday, August 11
Godsmack & Shinedown at The Woodlands Pavillion