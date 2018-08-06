Texas graduate goes viral with photos featuring live alligator 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - We don't want to make you afraid of the water or anything, but check out these jaw-dropping pics!

A nearly 700-pound shark was hooked on Sunday— 693 pounds, to be exact. At more than 9 feet, many assume this is a Great White. In fact, he's a Tiger Shark. But, if he's got friends in the deep, you're gonna need a bigger boat!

From shark tales to gators and graduates.

A soon-to-be Aggie grad spent her summer as an intern at Gator Country in Beaumont, getting up close and creative with Big Tex.

Call these images cap and gown and gator.

Makenzie Alexis Noland was actually charmed by the 13-foot-8 gator, and he seemed to take a liking to her, too. She posted "I've been working my way up to trying to earn the trust of this big gator and today he let me feed him."

Apparently, sharing the swamp with Big Tex is no small task. He's not a picky eater, but he is picky about his feeder. Makenzie won him over. For one grad pic, he even models her class ring.

Clearly, relaxed around reptiles, big and small, post-graduation this Aggie's got an exciting future.

Best of all, she's still got her class ring and her ring finger!

