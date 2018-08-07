× Mother of ‘Little Jacob’ indicted by grand jury in 4-year-old’s death

GALVESTON – The mother of “Little Jacob,” a 4-year-old boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach last year, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Rebecca Suzanne Rivera, 34, has been charged with injury to a child by omission — a first degree felony — in addition to a second degree offense of tampering with physical evidence.

The body of Jayden Alexander Lopez was located on the beach on October 20, 2017. The child’s identity was unknown, and law enforcement named the child “Little Jacob” and released a sketch in hopes of identifying the child or his parents.

After months of searching with no success of locating any relatives, police made the tough decision of releasing actual photos of the deceased child. That produced more tips and led police directly to the boy’s mother and her girlfriend, Dania Amezquita Gomez, 31.

Rivera confessed to officers on June 19 and confessed to her role in her son’s death.

[Read confession here]

Approximately 2 weeks before Jayden’s death he had bumped into a wall and caused an injury to his head. Rebecca advised that she used alcohol to clean the injury to Jayden’s head. Rebecca advised that she and Dania then began to argue, which caused the alcohol to spill onto the floor and all over Jayden’s face. Rebecca advised that after this Jayden’s face began to swell up and that over the next two weeks Jayden’s health deteriorated and that he would complain of stomach aches. Rebecca advised that over the course of the two weeks she could see that Jayden was becoming more lethargic. Rebecca advised that on the last day (date of Jayden’s death) she could tell that it was the end and that Jayden had died.

Rebecca advised that they then went to sleep and woke up in the middle of the night. Rebecca advised that she then carried Jayden’s body to her vehicle and that she, Dania, and her other child (3 YOA) then went to Galveston. Rebecca advised that she drove. Rebecca advised that she then put Jayden into the water because she had previously taken him to the beach and that he liked the water. Rebecca advised that during the two weeks when Jayden’s heath was deteriorating, Dania was present. The Investigator asked Rebecca if she ever considered seeking medical help for Jayden and she advised that she didn’t because she knew that they would take away Jayden and her other 3 year old son.

The investigator confronted Rebecca about the injuries on Jayden’s body. Rebecca advised that after Jayden had the head injury he acted different and became a problem. Rebecca advised that she and Dania would argue and that Dania would blame Jayden for the problems in their relationship. Rebecca advised that she was stressed out and took this out on Jayden by striking him with “whatever I could find.” Rebecca advised that one item that she struck Jayden with was clothes hangers.

If convicted, Rivera could face five years to 99 years or life in prison for injury to a child and two to 20 years in prison for tampering with physical evidence.

Gomez was also arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating critical evidence. She has yet to see a grand jury.