Houston among top U.S. cities where renters can save money

HOUSTON — Sixty-six dollars may not be a ton of cash, but money saved is better than money lost! A new study from Property Shark and Rent Cafe determined a renter in Houston could save $66 a month after paying housing and living costs. The companies compared how much discretionary income was available in the 52 largest cities in the country. Five of the 12 cities where people actually saved money were in Texas. Austin renters saved the most at least $256 a month, followed by San Antonio with $163, Fort Worth with $131, Houston and Dallas with $55.

Watch the video above to see what Houstonians do with their extra money, and to see the full report, click here.