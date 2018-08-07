HPD: Motorcyclist killed, another critically injured during crash involving hit-and-run driver on West Loop

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possible hit-and-run driver accused of causing the death of one motorcyclist and the severe injury of another on the West Loop, according to Crime Stoppers.

Three friends were riding their motorcyclists southbound on the freeway around 3:05 a.m. on July 15. Investigators said the driver of a black BMW changed lanes unsafely, striking the first motorcycle and knocking the rider to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcyclist — who was riding close behind — crashed into his friend’s motorcycle and was ejected from the bike. He was taken to the hospital when paramedics arrived.

The third motorcyclist was unharmed.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.