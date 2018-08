Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Remember the Afterburners? How could you forget! Our favorite youth track club is back from the U.S. of America Track and Field Junior Olympics where they struck gold and defended their title as the National Champions.

Coach Irv and Coach Deon, along with some of the Afterburners celebrated their victory with morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe.

