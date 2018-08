Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you in the know, before you go! From scattered summertime storms all week, to today's top talkers. Including a man on the run who stabbed a guard and rammed a patrol car & Roberto Osuna's solid debut as a Houston Astro, she's got ya covered. Click play to check it out!