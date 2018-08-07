× HPD: Man wanted after beating girlfriend, stabbing security guard who came to woman’s defense

SPRING BRANCH, Texas— The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of beating his girlfriend and stabbing a security guard at a northwest Houston apartment complex Monday.

Police responded to a stabbing call around 10:45 p.m. at the Raghu Apartments in the 8600 block of Pitner Road.

According to police, a security guard was patrolling the apartment complex when he saw a man beating his girlfriend. When the security guard stepped in to intervene, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the leg.

Police arrived and spotted the man driving away from the complex. Officers tried to pull him over but were unsuccessful.

The suspect continued to speed off, leading one of the officers on a chase through an industrial park and stopping at a dead end behind a warehouse.

The officer tried to block the man, but the suspect rammed his vehicle into the front of the police car and then fled the scene.

Police are aware of the man’s name and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.