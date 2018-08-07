Man reportedly shot multiple times at apartment in NW Houston; suspects still at large

HOUSTON — Local homicide detectives are searching for new leads after a man was murdered at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 12200 block of Old Walters Road at 1:59 p.m. on June 9. Investigators found a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Pablo Hernandez.

Residents reported seeing two men following Hernandez into a breezeway before hearing multiple gunshots, deputies said. The duo then fled the apartment in a blue 2008-2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

One suspect had a stocky build, stood at 5 feet 7 inches tall and appeared to be around 30 years old. The second alleged shooter had a thin build, stood at 6 feet tall and appeared to be about 20 years old.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.