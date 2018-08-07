× Friendswood officials: Major water main break on FM 528 repaired, but drivers urged to use caution

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A broken water main on FM 528 has been repaired after causing major delays for drivers early Tuesday in Friendswood, city officials confirmed.

Local firefighters, police and city crews responded to a water main break at the intersection of West Parkwood and Sunset Drive overnight. The line was fixed around 5:20 a.m., city officials said.

While the main break is now fixed, officials report leftover mud and water has created slick and hazardous road conditions. Friendswood police urge motorists to use caution.

The area is considered one of the busiest intersections along FM 528.

