Photos, videos released of man accused of beating 83-year-old man to death in Pasadena 

PASADENA, Texas— The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of an 83-year-old man Sunday.

Around 6:48 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to the body of a man in the 4200 block of Shaver.

According to police, surveillance video at an apartment complex captured an unknown man violently attack 83-year-old Pedro Munive while he was getting out of his car.

[Pasadena police released video of the suspect walking through the complex]

The suspect is described as standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with tattoos on his left arm.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or the arrest of any suspect in this case. You can call 713-222-TIPS, text, visit the mobile app, or go to crime-stoppers.org to provide information.