Prosecution’s star witness, Rick Gates, takes stand against his former boss in Manafort trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort was back in court Monday for his tax fraud case this time facing testimony from his former business partner, Rick Gates.

Gates took the stand and testified he and Manafort had 15 foreign accounts they never reported to the Federal government.

Gates also admitted he knew that was illegal, but he claimed he did not submit the required forms "at Mr. Manafort's direction."

Another bombshell Gates dropped in court was confessing he actually cheated his former boss out of several hundred thousand dollars by submitting false expense reports which were paid from undisclosed foreign bank accounts in Cyprus.

Of course, Manafort's defense team hopes to have a field day with Gates' testimony since Gates-- also a former Trump Campaign adviser-- has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

And since he has made a plea deal with the Special Counsel team in exchange for his testimony, Manafort's lawyers are likely to ask the jury why they should believe his testimony.

Gates also confessed in court to over-reporting his income on mortgage and credit card applications and even lying to his own personal tax accountant.

So, given so many admitted lies, it's hard to say just what-- if anything-- Gates has said that a jury will be able to believe?