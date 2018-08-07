Think you got what it takes to join the FBI? This app will tell you for sure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If you think you're a good fit for the FBI, you first have to know whether your physically fit for the job. Download the new FBI Physical Fitness Test App and train like the real agents do.

"It's important to know if you're up to par on the standards that we use," special agent Kimberly Webster said.

The fitness test score is based on five events: sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint, push-ups, a 1.5 mile run and pull-ups. There's more than one way to do each drill, too. The right way. The wrong way. And the F.B.I. way.

"This app, I think, does a really good job of explaining that so you know what you're getting into."

"Everybody does it the same," special agent Orlan Streams said. "That way they're judged the same way, they're scored the same way and at the end of it, you've accomplished a goal."

Another handy-dandy function, the app keeps track of everything for you. "It will actually count your reps as you're doing the exercise," Webster said.

The bureau has hiring guidelines, like age. You've got to be between 23 and 37. Older recruits need not apply. "As special agents, we need to maintain a certain level of physical fitness," Webster said. "We are required to pass a fit test every year."

Streams said the app was created with Millennials in mind.

"What they like is apps, things that can help them improve their fitness, things that can help them be more engaged in exercising and being well in fitness."

Your mission, should you choose to download the app, is simple.

"Always say, this is what I wanna do. This is where I wanna be," Streams said. "Visualize it every time you do the workout."

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.