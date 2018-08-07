× Sen. Ted Cruz launches ‘Texas Defends America’ tour of military bases in Houston, other cities

HOUSTON — Following the Senate’s final passage of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, Sen. Ted Cruz is launching a statewide ‘Texas Defends America’ tour of Texas military bases in San Antonio, Houston, San Angelo, Abilene and Killeen.

The NDAA bill includes numerous military necessities, including over $150 million in military construction funds for the state of Texas.

Cruz secured over 30 provisions that were successfully adopted into the bill benefiting Texas as well as America’s national security interests at home and abroad.