SEADRIFT, Texas — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department continued its search Tuesday for a 25-year-old woman reported missing from the Seadrift, Texas area.

Suzanna “Suzie” Escobedo, 25, was last seen at her home on Aug. 2.

If you have any information, please call Calhoun County deputies at 361-553-4646 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.