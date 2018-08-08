A fourth man is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a Florida rapper

CNN— The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection to a rapper’s murder is in police custody.

Trayvon Newsome was booked in the Broward County Jail Tuesday.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, Trayvon turned himself in through his lawyer.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Florida rapper XXXtentacion…..whose birth name was Jahseh Onfroy…..was killed this summer in Deerfield Beach.

Three other men have already been arrested in connection to the shooting.