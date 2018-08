Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In the market for a new home in H-town? We'll Newsfix is about to upgrade you to Beyonce's first Bayou City house that's up for sale near the Museum District.

A superstar in its own right, the 3,000 square foot brick house stands tall surviving major floods in the city such as Hurricanes Ike and Harvey. Dare we say this property is Irreplaceable?

If you want to run the world from Queen Bey's original bee hive, it'll cost you a whopping $500,000!