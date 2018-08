BOSTON (WBZ-TV) — A driver is blaming her flip-flops for a parking lot crash.

A woman lost control of her Honda Pilot outside of the Shaw’s in Cohasset Monday afternoon. The SUV landed on top of two other cars.

No one was hurt.

The driver, identified only as a 67-year-old from Scituate, told Cohasset police her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals.

She was cited for negligent operation.