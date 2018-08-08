× Grab your kiddos and join CW39 Houston at Mayor Sylvester Turner’s ‘Back-to-School Fest’

HOUSTON — It’s that time of year again where parents are scampering to buy those much-needed supplies while preparing to send their children back to school. Of course, the City of Houston is here to help. It’s time for the Mayor’s Back to School Fest, presented by Shell.

The event is designed to help economically disadvantaged Houston- area elementary school students and their families as they prepare to return to the classroom. With the help of many great partners and sponsors, backpacks, school supplies, health screenings, immunizations and social service resources are provided to thousands of students, free of charge.

Make sure you join CW39 Houston at the event this Saturday, August 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Due to limited space and supplies, you must PRE-REGISTER to attend this event.