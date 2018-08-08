Houston’s Post Oak advances to Williamsport for Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Post Oak Little League Team is heading to Williamsport for the Little League World Series. The Houston squad beat Oklahoma 8-0 in the Southwest Regional Championship Game in Waco on Wednesday. Fans that couldn't make the trip to Central Texas watched the win at El Patio Mexican Restaurant on Westheimer.

"We are all just thrilled to see them go this far," said Jennifer Dollinger, whose three sons grew up playing in the league. "It's super exciting for this community. You can tell the team has a lot of spirit and determination. Post Oak Little League is like one big family."

Post Oak is playing in the Little League World Series for the very first time in the club's 62-year history. The 16-team tournament starts on Aug. 16.