Local group calling for DNA testing of remains found at school construction site

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The controversy surrounding the Sugar Land site once used as a burial ground is heating up— and yet, construction continues!

The National Black United Front alongside archeologists contracted with Fort Bend ISD toured the construction site to get a firsthand look at the 95 unmarked graves found at the new home of the districts future career and technical Center.

The tour ended with a laundry list of demands for what's believed to be the remains of prisoners from a convict leasing program.

Along with DNA testing, the group's calling for reparations to be made once the bodies are identified and descendants have been notified.

Fort Bend ISD officials said they stand by their previous statement to NewsFix and will do everything it can to reinter these individuals with the dignity and respect they deserve.

On Tuesday, the city of Sugar Land approved a memorandum of understanding to relocate any remains to the state recognized historical Old Imperial Prison Cemetery located near the construction site.

They would also like to see a museum built to preserve the cemetery for generations to come.

And that's a history lesson we can all get behind.