Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump! She has your full forecast and today's top talkers. Including, a granny who shot a man allegedly exposing himself, early voting for Harris County's $2.5 billion flood bond, and the Post Oak Little League is one win away from the Little League World Series, she's got ya covered. Click play to check it out!