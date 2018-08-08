× Man accused of constantly exposing himself, shot by pistol packing granny in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— A man is in the hospital after being shot for allegedly exposing himself while riding his bike in southeast Houston Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 6600 block of Cherry Dale Drive around 6 p.m.

According to police, the man was riding down the street on a bicycle exposing himself when he started approaching a grandmother, who was inside her yard. The grandmother told the man to stay away or she would get her gun and shoot him. The grandmother went inside her house to get her gun, and when the man tried to follow her, she fired an unknown number of shots into the door, striking the man in his chest.

The man got back on his bike and rode down the street where he collapsed, police said.

The woman told police that her grandchild was inside the home at the time and that she shot at the man to protect her family.

Police said the man was currently out on bond for another incident a couple of weeks ago when he was found running down the street naked in southeast Houston.

The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.