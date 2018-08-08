Police identify mother of baby boy found in water near Brooklyn Bridge, searching for father: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mother of the 8-month-old boy found in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge has been identified and police are searching for the baby's father, who's believed to be in Thailand, police sources said.

The boy's mother recently filed a domestic violence report against the boy's father, sources said.

The baby, wearing only a diaper, was spotted in the water by tourists on Sunday afternoon. One of them pulled the boy out and performed CPR until emergency officials arrived and took over. The baby was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene, and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.