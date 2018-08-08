× HPD: Suspect confesses to killing man, takes police to body dumped on side of ditch in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— A suspect in police custody has allegedly confessed to murdering a man and dumping his body in southwest Houston.

Southwest patrol officers were dispatched to the 16400 block of Blueridge at Bonnerwood around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was in custody in connection to a shooting that occurred in Fort Bend County Tuesday. During the interrogation

process, the suspect confessed to murdering the man and led police to a bar ditch on the side of the road where the body was dumped.

This is a developing story.