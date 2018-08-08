Suspect identified after 83-year-old Pasadena man beaten to death, police say

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police have identified the suspect accused of beating an elderly man to death over the weekend.

Silvano DeJesus Echavarria was seen on several surveillance cameras before and after the alleged killing, homicide detectives said. On Tuesday, the following video was released:

The 83-year-old victim was found by patrol officers about 6:48 a.m. Sunday next to a vehicle in the 4200 block of Shaver Street. Investigators believe the man died from an injury to the head.

Echavarria is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds and has a tattoo on his left arm, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or the arrest of a suspect in this case. You can call 713-222-TIPS, text, visit the mobile app, or go to crime-stoppers.org to provide information. As always, you can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can also call Pasadena Police Department Det. M. Copper at 713-475-7898.