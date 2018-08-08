Three MS-13 gang members sentenced after malicious slaying of local construction worker 3 years ago

HOUSTON — Three documented MS-13 gang members have been given decades-long prison sentences after the horrendous slaying of a construction worker nearly three years ago in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Hector Diaz died while being transported to the hospital in November 2015.

Prosecutors said two gang members — suspecting Diaz was a rival — chased the victim down before taking turns shooting him in the head and stomach with a 40 caliber handgun. The trio then jumped into a waiting getaway car and sped off.

Houston police and FBI agents on an anti-gang task force arrested Giovani Antonio Herrera, 23, Johnathan Steven Guervara, 21, and Antonio Anival Guevara, 32, several days later.

“We will never know what Hector said in those final moments of his life to these three killers, but the violent way in which they chose to take his life after only a brief conversation with him is what makes this gang so dangerous,” Assistant District Attorney Lisa Collins said. “They showed a complete disdain for the value of human life.”

Antonio Guevara— the getaway driver — was convicted Friday and sentenced to 27 years in prison on Wednesday. The eight-day trial was handled by Collins and Assistant District Attorney Brittney Aaron.

In February, Johnathan Guevara was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 99 years.

Herrera admitted to his crimes and was sentenced to 40 years in a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said the men’s gang, which was born in Los Angeles and thrives in El Salvador, is known for extreme violence inflicted on rivals and those who cross them. The MS-13 is ranked by the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Tier 1 gang, in the same classification of The Texas Syndicate, Texas Mexican Mafia and Tango Blast.